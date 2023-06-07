The Muskegon Historic Sites of the Lakeshore Museum Center is giving dads a Father’s Day present this year.
Treat your dad to a fun afternoon at the Historic Sites this Father’s Day, June 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. For all Muskegon County dads, admission is free. This tour includes the Hackley and Hume Historic Site, Scolnik House of the Depression Era, and the Fire Barn Museum.
The Hackley & Hume Historic Sites, built by Muskegon lumber barons Charles Hackley and Thomas Hume, are open for dads this Father’s Day. The Hackley House, restored to its 1890s appearance, depicts life for one of Muskegon’s most well-known community members. The Hume Home, a snapshot of a 1920s home, shows how a post-lumbering era family lived.
In the Fire Barn Museum, families can walk through Charles Hackley’s generous gift to the City of Muskegon. To combat fear and an ongoing fire safety concern of the 19th century, Hackley sponsored a twelve-person fire station in 1875, after devastating fires in Muskegon in 1871 and 1874. Now, the museum serves as a memorial for those brave men and women who have been a part of the Muskegon County Fire Department.
The Depression Era, a time of economic turmoil, sets the stage for life of the Hackley and Hume families. The decade-long crash was the worst economic disaster in American’s history.
There is free parking available for the tour on Webster Ave. and 6th Street. Tours will begin in the ‘City Barn’ (carriage house) located at the Hackley and Hume Historic Site. Tours will run every 20 minutes starting at 1 p.m. The last tour available will begin at 4 p.m.
Dads admission is free; however, other visitors will pay normal admission. Persons aged 12 and older are $15, seniors are $12, and children 2-12 are $5. No registration is required, and payment upon arrival is welcomed.