The battle between White River Township and Lakeside Solar regarding a proposed solar energy project will apparently now shift to the courts after the latter filed suit against the former in Michigan district court Tuesday. Capital News Service obtained a copy of the filing Wednesday.
Lakeside Solar, which is working with National Grid Renewables on the proposed solar facility, is being represented by Varnum LLP out of Grand Rapids. A call to Varnum attorney Seth Arthur, who previously warned the township board that legal action could follow if a six-month moratorium on solar energy facilities was enacted, had not been returned at press time; neither had a call to township planning commission chair Sue Lloyd.
The suit seeks, "on an expedited basis", an end to the six-month moratorium the township enacted in January, which Lakeside believes is unlawful and in violation of the township's own ordinance, as well as injunctive relief, a timely public hearing on the company's special land use permit (the absence to date of which Lakeside also believes violates township ordinances), announcements that the township violated the state's Open Meetings Act and Freedom of Information Act, and damages.
The suit noted that in Michigan, unlike surrounding states Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota, solar energy projects are not approved at the state level, but locally.
"Unfortunately, such local officials, when subjected to pressure by NIMBY ("not in my back yard”) citizen-opposition groups opposed to renewable energy projects, may not properly apply zoning standards or, in extreme cases, ignore the law altogether. Such is the case here," the suit reads.
Lakeside alleged in the suit that it worked with the township on the most recent change to the solar energy ordinance in 2019 in anticipation of this project and has spent over $1.6 million in various development expenses since. The ordinance the township passed that year, the suit says, "governed the requirements for virtually every aspect of a solar energy project".
According to the suit, the solar energy project, which has been vehemently protested against by a group calling itself Stop Industrial Solar in White River Township, was proceeding as planned until last October, when the company was working on its special land use permit application. At some point that month, the suit alleges, an unnamed township board member who opposed the project "orchestrated the mailing of a 'public opinion survey' to residents of the township, making the public aware of the pending application before it was submitted". From that point on, the township's posture towards Lakeside Solar changed - the direct result, the company believes, of negative feedback it received regarding the proposed facility.
According to the suit, when Lakeside requested information regarding the results of the survey, Lloyd replied in an email, "The [Township] Planning Commission is still digesting the survey results and is not ready to publish them; however, I can make a couple general statements on the topic of your inquiry. Our respondents voiced strong support for maintaining open space and agricultural land uses...we also received numerous comments about restricting...alternative energy production to the existing industrial zone."
In January, a planned public hearing to approve the company's special land use permit was never announced via public notice, and instead the planning commission held a special meeting to propose the solar moratorium. The suit alleges that the 30-second public comment limit at that meeting was a volation of the state's Open Meetings Act. Further, the suit also alleges that the township violated the Freedom of Information Act by failing to provide all communication regarding the solar project when requested by Lakeside last month.