MONTAGUE – The Land Conservancy of West Michigan, a nonprofit land trust, has announced a campaign to purchase 43 acres of forested backdune habitat adjacent to its Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve.
The organization needs to raise $200,000 to purchase the land from the current owner.
The addition would more than double the size of Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve. The preserve currently consists of 31 acres of pristine Lake Michigan shoreline and dunes located in northern Muskegon County. The property was first protected in 2012 and later expanded in 2017.
“In 2017, the community helped us ‘double the dunes’ at Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve,” said Joe Engel, executive director of the Land Conservancy of West Michigan. “Now, we are asking them to ‘back the dunes’ and protect the beautiful forest that lies beyond the preserve.”
The property is owned by Douglas Paprocki, who purchased the land with his late wife Gretchen in 1994. The couple worked with the Land Conservancy then to protect the private property with a conservation easement. Now, Douglas Paprocki would like to sell the land to the Land Conservancy to add to the scenic Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve.
“Doug and Gretchen Paprocki have been diligent stewards of this critically important landscape for over two decades. We are grateful for the opportunity to be handed the torch and carry their legacy forward,” Engel said.
Lake Michigan shoreline is in high in demand for development and increasingly difficult to protect, but its globally rare freshwater dunes host unique and imperiled plant and wildlife species. The backdunes protected by the Paprocki's property make up the stable, hardwood-forested complement to the sandy open dunes along the coast. This habitat is used by migrating animals like butterflies, hawks and songbirds, who rest and feed in its shelter as they travel along the Great Lake’s coast. Seventy-five percent of the property is state designated as critical dunes.
“This biologically and topographically diverse property fulfills several of the Land Conservancy’s strategic conservation objectives to protect land resilient to climate change on the Lake Michigan shoreline,” said April Scholtz, land protection director at the Land Conservancy of West Michigan.
Together with Meinert County Park and Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve, this property would create a total of 255 acres of connected, permanently protected natural land on the Lake Michigan shoreline.
“The addition of these backdunes would ensure that an indispensable natural connection within the landscape is protected forever,” Scholtz said.
The land trust’s acquisition of the property is contingent on community support. An anonymous donor has generously offered $80,000 in matching funds to amplify the impact of the first donors to this project. Donations to the project can be made at naturenearby.org/backthedunes.
About the Land Conservancy of West Michigan
The Land Conservancy of West Michigan envisions a vibrant West Michigan with natural areas preserved for future generations to experience and enjoy. For over 40 years, we have worked with individuals, families and communities to protect and care for natural land. We are a nationally accredited land trust with a professional staff and an office in Grand Rapids.
To date, we have worked with individuals and communities to permanently protect nearly 12,000 acres in our eight-county West Michigan service area, including all or parts of Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, Newaygo, Muskegon, Oceana, Mason and Lake counties.