Bradley K. Johnson, who has served as vice-president of the Whitehall District Schools board of education since 2016, last Monday night was selected as president over previous president Christopher G. Mahoney, who has served in that role since 2014.
It was a close vote with Johnson winning 4-3. Both were nominated to run for president by fellow board members who cast written ballots for the nominees. The ballots were individually announced by Administrative Assistant Michelle Pulver.
Johnson and Mahoney ran against each other last year at the annual organizational meeting, and then Mahoney prevailed by a 4-3 vote.
After the meeting Monday, Johnson commented on the vote for officers.
“We have an effective board and our board is efficient and responsive I want the board to be transparent and responsive to the community.”
Because of the board’s effectiveness, Johnson expects the transition in leadership to go smoothly.
The remaining officers were elected to their positions without challenges. Veteran board member Doug Ogden was elected vice-president, James TenBrink was re-elected treasurer for his fourth term, and Rachel Mitteer will continue as secretary.
Johnson was elected to the Board of Education in 2014, taking his seat in January 2015. He has served as board vice-president since 2016. Johnson and his wife Mandie have lived in the Whitehall School District for over 12 years. He is a father of two daughters, and has been an involved parent and volunteer coach.
Mahoney, who has been on the board since 2008 and the board president since 2012, will serve as a trustee.
Ogden has been on the board since 2012. He is the pastor at Lebanon Lutheran Church, is a coach of the Muskegon Youth Luge team and a member of Boy Scout Troop 1048. Ogden and his wife, Monica, are the parents of two adult children graduated from Whitehall High School.
TenBrink was elected to the Board of Education in 2014. He and his wife, Kristin are the parents of three Whitehall students. He is an active community member and soccer coach.
Rachel Mitteer was elected to the Board of Education in 2018, taking her seat in January 2019. She was appointed board secretary last November after the resignation of board member Shon Cook. Mitteer has 12 years experience as a nurse along with several years in hospital leadership. She works full-time while raising four children.
The board also approved a schedule of meetings for 2020. Meeting dates, time and place will be posted. They start at 6:30 p.m. The dates are: Feb. 24, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21, Jan. 18, 2021.