To our loyal readers and subscribers,
It has come to our attention that there is a rumor going around the community that we have closed. The White Lake Beacon remains in business.
Due to some recent hardships, our staff has been reduced, and the business office is now closed.
All White Lake Beacon related business is being handled out of the Oceana’s Herald-Journal’s office in Hart. For information regarding subscriptions, advertising, and other general inquiries please contact their office at 231-873-4775.
Although the business office has moved north our reporting staff remains local. Andy Roberts will continue to serve as the paper’s sports reporter, and Jared Leatzow will continue to provide the local news for your community.
You can continue to submit your story ideas, press releases, and letters to the editor to either of the following e-mails: editor@whitelakebeacon.com or jleatzow@whitelakebeacon.com.
We hope to continue to serve you and your community for many more years to come. We only ask that you be patient with us as we go through this transition together.
Sincerely,
The White Lake Beacon