Senior Resources of West Michigan, the grants administrator of the Muskegon County Senior Millage, is seeking Letters of Intent (LOI) to provide services and activities to the aging through the senior millage. Funding is available to organizations which provide services to persons 60 years of age and older within the service area of Muskegon County.
LOIs may be written for a variety of services and activities for older adults including educational, health, housing, legal, mobility, nutritional, social, emotional, or recreational services. Interested parties may obtain specifics on service standards at: https://seniorresourceswmi.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MCSM-Service-Standards-rev82022.pdf and policies and procedures at: https://seniorresourceswmi.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MCSM-Policies-Procedures-8.11.22.pdf.
Applying organizations must have the ability and willingness to provide monthly demographic reports, including, but not limited to Muskegon County zip code and township codes, and monthly financial status reports for millage-funded services.
The funding requests are for one year, renewable for two additional years, dependent upon the potential renewal of the Muskegon County Senior Millage by voters, and upon successful annual provider evaluations. For more information email RFP@seniorresourceswmi.org.
Letter of Intent instructions and online application can be found at https://form.jotform.com/230324661539152. Please note that this link must be used for all LOI submissions. Email and/or paper applications will not be accepted.
Letters of Intent are due no later than 12 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023.