It was difficult to hear the news that libraries must remain closed at least through May 28.
We miss all of you, and we miss being able to serve the White Lake area in the ways we normally would. But nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of the people in our community.
That’s why we, like you, will continue to stay safe, stay home, and save lives. We will also keep providing remote services to the best of our ability, and we will look for new ways to help our friends and neighbors during this crisis.
We look forward to re-opening our doors when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, visit our website at wlclib.org to explore the ever-growing collection of online information and entertainment available there with just a library card.
Need to register for a card? Send an email to info@wlclib.org or call 231-750-4326.
Some of the newest additions include:
• Ancestry Library Edition, temporarily available for researching your roots from the comfort of your home
• TumbleBooks digital book and audiobook collections for all ages
• Video tutorials for accessing online resources like Libby and Hoopla
• Virtual Story Time videos with Miss Hannah – a new one is added every week.
• Updated links to a variety of COVID-19 resources
Like you, we look forward to the end of this crisis. Meanwhile, we are hard at work planning for re-opening. It will likely be a longer and slower process than any of us would like, but we need to proceed with caution and with the safety of staff and patrons as our first priority.
We anticipate several changes to our services and spaces as we meet the challenges of our new normal. Look for curbside pick-up of materials first, perhaps starting in early June.
Please check for updates on our website or Facebook. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, and stay home if you can.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages.
The library also offers a variety of programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org.