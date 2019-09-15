Open up a world of possibilities by getting a library card! Did you know every resident of the Whitehall School District is eligible for a free White Lake Community Library card? Your card provides access to books, magazines, movies, music, and more. That same card is also your ticket to our free digital collection – ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines that you can download and enjoy on your phone, tablet, or computer. All it takes to get a card is a photo ID with your current address on it. Stop in anytime; we’d love to give you a card!
Fines-Free Youth Materials, and Renewable DVDs
Good news! There have been a few more recent changes at the library designed to help make your life a little easier.
We are no longer charging overdue fines for children’s and teens’ materials, no matter who checks them out. That includes books, magazines, movies, backpacks, and anything else in the children’s or teens’ departments. One less barrier for kids who need books, and one less thing for busy parents to worry about!
DVDs are now renewable, which means they will renew automatically, just like our books and magazines. No more paying another dollar for an extra week!
Look for more changes coming soon, including self-serve faxing and Hoopla streaming video.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, call the library at 231-894-9531, or visit the library website at wlclib.org.