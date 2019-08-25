Three library systems in Muskegon County have announced they will no longer be charging or accruing overdue late fines for HPL Youth Services materials.
Those systems are the Muskegon Area District Library (MADL), White Lake Community Library and Hackley Public Library. MADL has branch libraries, in several northern Muskegon County communities, including the City of Montague, Holton Township, Dalton Township and City of North Muskegon.
All late fines for Youth Services items from the past will be waived.
The libraries are removing the fines for late materials in an effort to remove obstacles for youths, ensuring that young people can enjoy library resources without struggle. Patrons who have not been to the library in a while because of overdue late fines, are invited to come back to enjoy the library and return your children and teen materials, without the worry of massive late fines on long-overdue items. Charges will still apply for items that are damaged or lost. Items returned should be in good condition.