MONTAGUE TWP. – Joe Wolters refers to the day he helped save another man’s life as “a day I will never forget.”
That day started out like so many others, but in an instant everything changed.
Wolters and Lynntwood Grant are both local men who enjoy playing pickleball. Their love for the sport is what brought them together on this particular morning. Grant and Wolters were playing against one another in a game of pickleball.
“Grant was right across the net from me. We were playing against him and his partner and I heard Grant say ‘time,’ so I turned to my partner and I said ‘they are calling a time out,’ and I looked back to Grant and he was face forward right in the concrete. He went down like a rock,” said Welters.
At that point Wolter didn’t know what had caused his pickleball opponent to drop to the ground so suddenly, but he could tell Grant wasn’t breathing, and that is all he needed to know to spring into action.
Welters immediately began chest compressions on Grant while 9-1-1 was contacted. A fellow pickleball player jumped in and started delivering rescue breaths while Wokters kept giving compressions.
Together, they continued administering CPR until the paramedics arrived. Everyone who showed up that morning to play pickleball knew they would be working side by side with their teammate to win a game, but they never anticipated that same teamwork would help them save Grant’s life.
“Everybody was working like crazy, it was a real team effort,” says Wolters.
Even though Welters had never performed CPR before, he remembered the technique for chest compressions and rescue breathing from a CPR lesson he had taken many years ago.
It was discovered that Grant had a heart attack that morning, and after being rushed to the hospital the doctors and medical team lowered his body temperature and placed him into a medically induced coma.
During this time, there was much uncertainty surrounding what condition Grant would be in once he awoke from the coma. There was much relief when Grant woke up, and within a day was able to regain his mental and physical capacities.
While in the hospital Grant had two heart stents and a pacemaker implanted to prevent any further heart attacks. Grant is on a path to recovery, and is very grateful to be alive.
Grant survived because of the CPR knowledge Welters had stored in his memory, along with the swift actions of everyone on the pickleball courts that morning, the amazing work of the paramedics, and the great care he received in the hospital.
Even after the initial aid Welters and fellow pickleball players provided to Grant, they felt it was their duty to find and contact Grant’s family. Grant is a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend.
One relation to Grant in particular who was especially grateful for Welters and his quick actions that morning was Grant’s grandson. After Grant woke up from his coma, his young grandson was so grateful to have his grandfather alive, that he decided to write Wolter’s a thank you letter.
This letter touched Wolters’ heart, and he has not been able to get through reading the thank you letter out loud without choking up. The letter reads, “Hi, I’m Mr. Grant’s Grandson. I can’t thank you enough for saving my Grandpa’s life. He means so much to me and I could not ask for a better Grandpa.
“He is so supportive and loving. I’m Just so grateful that you were there so now my dad gets to spend more time with him. It’s really shown me how much God is looking out for him. My Grandpa is seriously the most kind and loving person I’ve ever met. He’s truly my hero. I can’t wait to maybe meet you in person. — Kye Grant”
Even after receiving praise from Grant’s family, Wolter truly carries himself with humility. He believes he reacted as anyone else put in that position would have, but Grant’s grandson would agree that it takes a special person, a real-life hero, to step up and save another person’s life.