LIFTOFF! will be held Friday, May 19, an invitation-only media and partner event to provide a preview of the newest must-play music venue in West Michigan: The Starlight Room. LIFTOFF begins at 6 p.m., with an 8 p.m. showcase presentation. This event will demonstrate the venue’s capabilities and will highlight both the creators and support staff that are making The Starlight dream a reality. On May 20, The Starlight Room will officially open to the public with a concert featuring Fire in the Attic, a power-rock trio from Grand Haven (doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.).
The Starlight Room is a creator-first genre-inclusive venue where music lovers and creators join together for premium performance experiences in a unique listening room environment. The Starlight Room’s 3,200 square foot facility accommodates between 100 to 200 patrons and features established national and regional touring acts as well as local rising stars. Patrons will have access to a custom-curated menu of non-alcoholic mocktails and soft drinks at all shows, along with locally catered delicacies and alcohol service at selected events.
Of keen interest to music lovers and concert goers, The Starlight Room has implemented a “Truth-in-Ticketing” policy, meaning that the ticket price advertised is exactly the price paid…no fees, no surcharges, no nonsense. The bulk of the hard-earned dollars patrons spend on Starlight tickets go to provide living-wage compensation to the Creators who grace the stage. The Starlight Room is also partnering with Ludus (https://hello.ludus.com/), headquartered in Holland, for online ticket sales to ensure that local dollars stay within Michigan’s Lakeshore communities.
Behind the scenes, a Creator-first focus provides performing artists with a comfortable green room for pre-show preparation. The stage offers state-of-the-art sound reinforcement and stage monitoring. In addition to live music, a unique differentiator is the ability to provide artists with turn-key, professionally mastered audio-video recordings of their performance, assembled from up to 32 tracks of audio and up to 5 video camera feeds. For more details on recording packages: https://thestarlightroom.net/recording.html
Creators also have access to a flagship fleet of instruments including a K. Kawai 7-foot conservatory grand piano, a 1961 Hofner upright bass, a 1954 Hammond organ, a “hot-rodded” 1976 Rhodes Electric Piano, along with a wide variety of keyboards, a full synth lab, a locker full of high-end studio-quality microphones, and an arsenal of amplifiers for electric guitars and bass. For the complete recording room and studio equipment available: https://thestarlightroom.net/room.html
Part of the Starlight mission is to give back to the community by seeking creative ways to raise funds for local performing arts programs and emerging musicians. The Starlight Room is available to public schools, homeschoolers, and private instructors as an "enhanced recital facility". The goal is to give young musicians an opportunity to perform on a real stage with real audiences. The Starlight provides self-hosted crowdfunding capabilities for aspiring artists, which can also be leveraged to raise funds for educational fine arts programs. To learn more, visit https://thestarlightroom.net/concerts.html#image2-ai