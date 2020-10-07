MUSKEGON – You cannot deny that they stand out.
Adapting to COVID-era guidelines, the Hackley and Hume Historic Site unveils a new outdoor tour designed to allow guests to see these preserved homes from a new angle.
Catch the historic homes in full fall colors during the exclusive Grounds Tour provided by the Hackley & Hume Historic Site at the Lakeshore Museum Center.
Guests have only two nights to snatch up tickets for a 45-minute look into Muskegon’s best buildings to date.
“People have always been fascinated by the historic homes,” says Erin Schmitz, Program Manager at the Hackley & Hume Historic Sites. “There’s something magical about the architecture. It’s like they’re begging people to come and explore.”
Painted with the original 13 colors Charles Hackley chose during its construction, the homes are a true marvel with a three-story tower, two-story porch, stained glass windows and more.
Guests will enjoy a deeper dive into Queen Anne-style architecture and the site’s construction, in addition to stories about the families, their pets, and the unique structures that once existed on the property.
This exclusive tour is only available October 9 & 23 at 6 pm. Rain or shine, guests are asked to come prepared for the outdoors, follow social distancing guidelines and remember a mask.
In case of inclement weather, museum staff will determine whether or not it is safe to proceed. Tickets would be refunded in the case of a museum cancellation.
Interested persons can purchase a ticket for $7 on Eventbrite. Space is limited, so please purchase tickets in advance!
About Lakeshore Museum Center
Since 1937, the Lakeshore Museum Center has explored, preserved, and interpreted the history of Muskegon County through historic exhibits, educational and cultural-based programs, special events, and presentations for all ages. The Center is comprised of multiple sites and buildings including the Hackley & Hume Historic Site, the Fire Barn Museum, and the Scolnik House of the Depression Era.