The 61-year-old Whitehall-Montague Lions International Club, nearly shut down for lack of membership in 2016 years ago, is back and active.
The club has earned Membership Satisfaction rewards for the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 years for more than doubling its membership. The club had dwindled to six members, and now is an active 13-member organization.
The local club joins the international organization with 1.7 million men and women members, is supporting sight, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, youth outreach, and environmental issues.
The local club raises funds for its programs through the White Cane sales and Mint sales. The White Cane sales is done one day a year. Recently club members raised $800 through donations accepted at Montague Foods and Walmart in Whitehall Township.
The club has 35 mint machines in area stores. Those provide about $300 a month.
Locally, the club collects used eyeglasses which are taken to missions in other countries. Lens prescriptions are matched with those in need.
Funds raised by the club also helps pay for eye exams, hearing aids and work with Leader Dogs for the Blind.
The local club is known for supporting the development of Lions Park along the White River Marsh in Whitehall, and encourages residents at SKLD nursing home in Whitehall by holding an annual Strawberry Ice Cream Social and birthday parties.
The Whitehall-Montague Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Algot-Johnson American Legion Hall, 803 E. Colby St., Whitehall. Members eat the meal provided by the Legion, and then meets for an hour.
Lions Clubs International was founded in Evansville, Indiana on Oct. 24,1916 by Dr. William Perry Woods and subsequently evolved as an international service organization under the guidance and supervision of its Secretary Melvin Jones.
In 1917, Jones, was a 38-year-old Chicago business leader who told members of his local business club they should reach beyond business issues and address the betterment of their communities and the world. Jones’ group, the Business Circle of Chicago, agreed.
The Lions motto is “We Serve.”