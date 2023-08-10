The August meeting of the White Lake Area Historical Society will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Lipka's Old Fashion Soda Fountain (Lipka Drugstore) which claims to have “the oldest continuously operating soda fountain in Michigan."
Patty (Lipka) Ream, who is only the third owner of the store, will share the history of the drugstore where there was a “pharmacist on duty at all times”, as well as the history of the building which dates back to 1874.
Antiques and other memorabilia in the store will bring back memories of Montague’s past, so bring your memories, stories, and pictures and join the historical society Aug. 17.