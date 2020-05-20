MUSKEGON —In response to the continuing pandemic, Executive Director Andy Buelow today announced the suspension of all live performances at The Block through August.
This includes the upcoming June 6 concert featuring guitarist Fareed Haque and Hammond organist Tony Monaco, previously rescheduled from May 1. Discussions are underway with both artists regarding a new date.
Buelow made the cancellation announcement today following the recent extension of the shelter-at-home order and in light of Michigan’s new Safe Start Plan, unveiled earlier this month, which outlines a six-point process for reopening the state.
Previously, Sujari Britt’s scheduled cello recital of March 14 was postponed until Saturday, September 26. The Celtic fiddle duo House of Hamill, originally slated for March 28, has been moved to Friday, October 30. Violinist Chee-Yun’s May 16 program is now on the calendar for an online performance on Saturday, July 11.
For current subscribers or ticket holders, no action is needed—their tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. Those preferring to relinquish their tickets may choose from the following options:
• Convert the value of their ticket into a donation—support is needed, now more than ever!
• Receive a MusicFutures pass in the value of their ticket balance redeemable toward future concerts
• Request a full refund
“It is clear from the Safe Start Plan that the reopening may take longer than originally envisioned,” Buelow stated. “We are committed to the safety of our community, and right now that means a break from live concerts. We’re also committed to our live music mission, and we will be back as soon as possible—through virtual means at first, and then in person at The Block again as soon as we can safely do it.”
For more information, visit theblockwestmichigan.org or call 231/726-3231.