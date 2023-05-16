The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Trophy House Brands to bring the community a Live White Lake online store. This online store will be open to the public now through June 4, at which point online ordering will be shut off at midnight and all orders will begin to be created.
Trophy House Brands has designed a specific and unique online store for the community, using the Live White Lake logo, where anyone can go to the store and order children through adult-sized items such as clothing, hats, drinkware, and more. This online store will take your order, payment, and allow for you to choose shipping or to pick up directly at their storefront in Muskegon.
To access the online store, visit https://www.whitelake.org/chamber-resources/live-white-lake/, or simply go to www.whitelake.org, under “Chamber Resources” select “Live White Lake Store”.
Please note, the online store will return during the fall with updated items, so stay tuned for that information in the coming months.
For questions or more information, please contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585, or email info@whitelake.org.