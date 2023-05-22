LWM (Living Water Ministries at Stony Lake Lutheran Camp) has been busy preparing for a huge yard sale. Youth and adults from Trinity Lutheran Church, along with other volunteers, are hosting an indoor/outdoor yard sale and bake sale Thursday, May 25, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale is at the camp, 7898 W. Stony Lake Rd., New Era.
Items for sale include baked goods, Coca-Cola cooler, Insta Pot, desks, vacuums, clothes, shoes, books, cell phone, ceiling fan, lights, baby stuff, electronics, jewelry, antique replica curio cabinet, vintage Tony Hawk skateboard, bike, antique baby doll cradles, antique chairs, collectables, crafting supplies, sports and exercise equipment, Health-o-meter doctor’s scale, vintage brass scientific scale, and etc.
All proceeds benefit LWM. Check out facebook.com/elcalivingwater for details.
This summer LWM is offering Welcome-To-All Pricing for youth in grades 1-12. Campers choose to pay full price, half price, or $0 for a week of camp. June 25-30 and July 16-21 have registration openings. LWM is a Christian camp with Evangelical Lutheran Church in America roots that welcomes everyone. Learn more at elcalivingwater.com.