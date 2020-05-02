MUSKEGON COUNTY – On April 26, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-62, which extends protections for vulnerable populations in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It seemed like Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin had no sooner gotten used to Executive Order 2020-29 than its replacement came flying down the pike.
“We’ve been kept very busy,” Poulin, an affable man who doesn’t mind answering the same questions from the ever-curious media, admits. “We’ve had to change our daily operations. Every day for the first three weeks of Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, we were dealing with procedures and policies handed down by the governor and the Michigan Supreme Court—and myself, some changing by the hour.”
According to the governor’s office, “Order 2020-62 details risk-reduction protocols that have been adopted and implemented by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) and that county jails and local lockups are strongly encouraged to adopt.
“Parallel to the previous order, the new order temporarily suspends transfers into and from MDOC facilities until risk-reduction protocols are adequately in place. The order also suspends provisions of the Jail Overcrowding Emergency Act to allow local officials more flexibility in releasing vulnerable populations that do not pose a threat to public safety, and orders the State Budget Office to immediately seek a legislative transfer so that jails may be reimbursed for lodging prisoners who would have been transferred to MDOC if not for the suspension of transfers.”
The order also outlines strong recommendations for juvenile detention centers across the state to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 in those facilities.
As soon as the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order was issued, Poulin’s office went into gear. Visits to the jail were halted. And the Work Release Program, which allowed certain inmates to leave the jail to go to their jobs, was suspended so that the 14 inmates on the program could be temporarily released, to lessen the chance of the virus being brought into the jail and to free up space in the facility for incoming inmates who would have to be quarantined.
“We worked with the judges,” Poulin says. “We wanted people to still be able to go to work or volunteer with the community. So at present they have deferred sentences, which the judge will review later.” If the inmates follow through on court orders, they won’t have to serve additional time.
When Executive Order 2020-29 was issued on March 30, outlining COVID-19 protocols and enhanced early release authorization for county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers, the jail compiled a list of 30 inmates who met the criteria of the order aimed at keeping jails safe.
“Those were inmates who are older, have chronic health issues, are not deemed a public threat and who are close to their release dates.”
The list was forwarded to judges for their input, and Poulin subsequently released 12 inmates whose release dates were pending.
“We made sure they had a place to go, that they were being released to people who could pick them up,” he notes. “We also released 18 individuals who were in for minor offenses. You know, low-level crimes, like failure to pay a fine.”
Is the jail currently accepting new inmates?
“Oh, yes. We’re open for business.”
What protocols are being taken to assure the safety of inmates and staff in light of the pandemic?
“Each new person has a full 72-hour quarantine in the medical department, where he is monitored for signs of COVID-19,” says Poulin. “That’s followed by a 14-day quarantine in one of four housing units separate from the rest of the inmates, before being moved to the general population.
“There are two entrances for all staff, and temperatures are taken at the door. All officers and other staff are following CDC guidelines. We’re moving inmates one at a time. And any time an inmate leaves his cell, he’s issued a mask. We’re doing everything we can. It’s been an ongoing process.”
Ironically, although there are fewer inmates and overall crime is down thanks to the fact that nobody’s going anywhere, there seems to be no rest for the weary.
“Our staff has been working very hard,” Poulin acknowledges. “The new orders and protocols mean more work for everyone.”
Especially him. “You know,” he somewhat shyly confesses, “my birthday was April 18 and I worked through it. I’d been working straight since March 13. We’ve been that busy.”