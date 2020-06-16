MUSKEGON – Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a mass shutdown in the state, the Muskegon County Airport, 99 Sinclair Dr., would regularly sell out flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
“Typically, during the summer, we will have sold out flights on our 50 seat regional jets. That is not happening,” said community development director Bob Lukens, Muskegon County.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for the small airport. And with businesses starting to be re-opened, and restrictions lifted, the people flying out of Muskegon hasn’t increased by much.
He said that SkyWest Airlines was providing two flights to and from Chicago. But that has been reduced.
“The airline SkyWest Airlines, that does business here in Muskegon as United Express, they asked if they could reduce the flights to one flight per day. Because the load factors were just not there.”
The airline has added a second stop to their flight path to pick up additional passengers before heading back to Chicago. Lukens said the airline now stops in Saginaw.
“That’s the issue, people are just not flying, there may be only three, four, or five people on the plane. It just wasn’t sustainable, so they went down to one flight a day. Currently, we are on one flight a day, but July 6 we are going to go to two flights a day, and that will continue until the month of August,” said Lukens.
The original plan, Lukens said, was to have three flights departing from Muskegon County Airport.
All the social distancing precautions people have become familiar with are in effect at the airport. Lukens said passengers are required to wear facemasks on their flights.
Lukens isn’t worried about the future of the airport. He said Muskegon County Airport is considered an essential airport, and is subsidized by the federal government until at least 2022.
He encourages people looking to take a vacation outside the state to consider flying out of Muskegon first. People can save money and the hassle of flying out of a larger airport.