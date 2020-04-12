Two Muskegon residents have been appointed to the Suicide Prevention Commission by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Zaneta Adams, of Muskegon, is the director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. She is a veteran of the United States Army and holds a Juris Doctor Degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School. Director Adams is appointed by the director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.
Lily Bothe, of Muskegon, is a veteran of the United States Air Force. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of North Carolina. Ms. Bothe is appointed by the director of the Department of Health and Human Services to represent a suicide attempt survivor. She is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.
The Suicide Prevention Commission was signed into law in 2019 and became effective March 19, 2020. The Commission will work with state departments and agencies and nonprofit organizations to research the causes and possible underlying factors of suicide in Michigan. The Commission consists of 16 members recommended by various organizations and appointed by the Governor, a member appointed by the director of the Michigan State Police, a member appointed by the director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, eight members recommended by various organizations and appointed by the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Michigan veterans' facility ombudsman.
These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.