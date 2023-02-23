Cara O’Brien, a local artist born and raised in West Michigan, now has a donor board on display at the Arts Council of White Lake (ACWL)-Nuveen. The piece is a part of the art gallery’s Endowment Campaign, which secures a future of the ACWL-Nuveen through donations to the endowment fund. Donations incur interest every year and each donation is matched by a generous donor.
The Endowment Campaign Committee members were ecstatic upon seeing O’Brien’s fresh design with the way she was able to creatively insert each donor’s name or organization that contributed to the campaign. While some donors remain anonymous, their donations helped make this project possible.
These contributions showcase the appreciation the community has for the ACWL-Nuveen. The Endowment Campaign and donor board project began because of the many dedicated people who wanted to help plan for the longevity of the ACWL-Nuveen. The fund initially started in 2005 and was launched in 2016. O’Brien was asked to create the donor board about a year ago when the campaign was nearing its $1 million goal.
It took O’Brien about four months to complete the board starting from working on the design last summer and beginning construction in the fall. The board is made from hand-stamped aluminum, copper, and porcelain pieces that are installed on painted wood panels. O’Brien took inspiration from the Endowment Campaign called “Loving the Arts… forever,” and created the piece she titled “Generations,” which is made up of swoops of wind, flowers in bloom and bubbles of seed puff like shapes rising on the wind. “The design is a visual representation of how the gifts given by donors are now in bloom, and just like self-seeding flowers, will continue to bloom in the future. Now that the ACWL-Nuveen has a more secure source of funding from the endowment fund, the arts programs put together by this organization are set to be around for a long time.” shared O’Brien.
There were 311 donors who gave to the ACWL-Nuveen’s Endowment Campaign. O’Brien’s project, which recognizes each donor individually, was underwritten by one of the donors.
“I am very honored to be involved in this project. It is truly amazing to see how many people think the arts are important in our community," added the artist.
Since O’Brien has recently completed the “Generations” piece, which she added was labor-intensive, her one-of-a-kind donor board has been her latest project. O’Brien also creates other sculptural pieces and is always looking for new ideas and commissions.
For information about O’Brien’s artwork, visit www.caraobrienobjects.com.