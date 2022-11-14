MONTAGUE — After Chad Egan and Josh Gray opened Oh Brothers Restaurant, north of Montague on Old US-31, they discussed the idea of having a mural painted on the front of the building. The idea took a solid direction after Eagan saw a mural on the railroad bridge over northbound Seaway Drive, south of Laketon Avenue in Muskegon. It was done in an art style he liked.
It was the work of Ashley Nash, depicting a montage of Muskegon landmarks, entitled “Pride and Opportunity”. Nash, a Muskegon High School graduate, has a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts from Grand Valley State University. She is a freelance illustrator based in Grand Rapids and agreed to paint the mural for Oh Brothers.
When it came to naming the restaurant, a few factors were considered. First, Egan and Gray have been friends for over 20 years and are like brothers. Next, the name helps give off a family vibe bolstered by their Food, Drinks and Friends signage. Finally, it is a loose reference to one of their favorite movies, Oh Brother Where Art Thou? In the mural, Egan said, “We wanted to pay homage to both the film and the building itself.”
Film references are shown with two figures at the bar wearing prison stripes and the word “Pete?!” between them and a large toad on the wall. People familiar with the film will make the connection. The building’s former restaurant was also honored with a painted sign reading: RIP Villa Venafro.
According to her website, Nash “enjoys her world of black and white with the occasional splash of color.” She began the mural in the fall of 2021. After the winter, work continued when her time was available, and was completed this past October. Red is the featured ‘splash of color’ in this work.
“We gave her some suggestions, but she just ran with it,” said Egan. “It turned out to be much more extensive than we thought it would be.”
There is meaning to what may appear to be a series of unrelated images in the mural. Variations of many of the images seen on the building can also be found inside the restaurant. The large and small skeletons, Slim and Slimette, are inside sitting at the bar. They have been there since the first Halloween at Oh Brothers was celebrated.
“They were such a hit, we just left them there,” said Egan.
He has a fascination with skulls that includes a detailed one in a tattoo on his right arm. An employee, Kelci Stephenson, drew up a modified skull and crossbones with cooking utensils that has become a restaurant logo. A large version of her rendering now appears outside.
Tiki masks, ships and a piece of motorcycle art are also seen both inside and out. There is a steampunk flavor to some of the décor including the lighting and extensive use of copper tubing above the bar. Other Michigan-related mural images are the Lake Michigan waves and “Groovy” the large Sasquatch.
“We wanted people to turn their heads as they drove by and then stop to see what we were all about,” said Egan. “We wanted to be a little different.”
With a lot of positive feedback on the artwork outside, patrons can also enjoy looking at the works of local artists on the walls inside. There is plenty to see and the owners hope the service, food and atmosphere keeps them coming back.
“We would like this to become a destination stop in the future,” said Egan.
The mural may well be a factor in making that thought a reality.