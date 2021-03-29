WASHINGTON D.C. – The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) has announced that local community banker Mishelle Comstock, President & CEO of Shelby State Bank, was named to serve on ICBA’s Education Committee. ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks.
“I am honored to represent our industry and share my experiences as a community banker and civic leader to help ICBA communicate the positive story of community banking,” Comstock said. “Community banks are trusted relationship-based lenders, invested in the success of their customers and the economic prosperity of their community.”
In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Comstock’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Michigan to promote pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.
“Mishelle is a dedicated community banker who is highly respected in her community and by her peers,” said ICBA Chairman Robert M. Fisher. “We are delighted Mishelle has accepted this appointment and generously volunteered her time and professional talents in pursuit of creating an environment where community banks – and the communities they serve – continue to flourish.”
ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through best-in-class education, high-quality products and services, and effective advocacy. With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99% of all banks and are the only physical banking presence in 1/3 of U.S. counties. For more information, visit icba.org or shelbybank.com.