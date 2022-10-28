Whitehall Boy Scout Kaiden Sylvester often drives past the corner of White Lake Drive and Whitehall Road, where a sign sits reading “Sprague’s Corners or Wheat-a Ghost Town”. There’s not much else to the corner, which is mowed in the front and has small woods behind it.
It’s only on further examination that Kaiden uncovered the historical material within — a gravestone marking the final resting place of Civil War veteran Amasa Trowbridge, a Whitehall native who fought for the Union in the war and lived from 1836-1880. There is one other visible gravestone in the area, but it’s fallen into such disrepair it’s impossible to see whose it is.
“I feel like it’s uncovering some untold history and uncovering something a lot of people don’t know about,” Sylvester said. “Some people don’t even know there’s a cemetery back there.”
Sylvester wants to change that, and in fact has undertaken doing so as his Eagle Scout project. He received approval from the Whitehall Township board to do restoration work on the site and brought over two dozen volunteers, many of them fellow Scouts, Oct. 16 to begin the task. The group removed brush, raked leaves and cleared a path to the gravesite, all under Kaiden’s direction.
“Out at the field, he was in charge,” Kaiden’s dad Adam said. “I made sure there weren’t cars and my wife (Sarah) handed out water, but he was in charge.”
Sylvester had to get help from his volunteers to clear the desired path, as there was a small tree in the way. Luckily, as per the Boy Scouts’ motto — “Always be prepared” — one of his volunteers was able to help him remove the tree with a saw.
Trowbridge’s grave surviving this long while others didn’t — Adam said dozens of other people are buried in the cemetery, but there’s no way of knowing for sure whom — isn’t simply good fortune. In Sylvester’s research, he found that a local group petitioned the U.S. Army in the 1970s to update the gravesite and it was granted.
No doubt Sylvester’s military lineage — Adam said he has been in the state National Guard for over 20 years — played some role in this topic hitting home for him, as did his father’s own status as a history buff. The opportunity to preserve a piece of Whitehall history that long predates his own existence was an intriguing one.
“I’m looking forward to letting the community be able to go back there and see this gravestone and know there’s someone buried right here from the Civil War,” Kaiden said.
Sprague’s Corner’s historical notoriety isn’t just as the site of Trowbridge’s grave. Adam said Kaiden and his research showed that the area was once a Whitehall city center before activity moved closer to White Lake as shipping wood became a prominent industry.
Once the site is ready, Kaiden will be, too. He’s already secured a donation from Acme Tree Service in Muskegon, which will provide the mulch necessary to complete a more organized path to the gravesite. The plan is to put the mulch down Saturday, Nov. 12. He’s also hoping to work with the White Lake Historical Society to mark the site as a locally notable one.
Sylvester hopes to have the project completed by next Memorial Day, a fitting target for a Civil War veteran. The project will enrich Whitehall, but the experience will also do a lot for Kaiden’s own development as a leader, a coveted trait in any Eagle Scout.
“I feel like it’s a really big commitment,” Kaiden said. “There’s a lot that needed to be done there. I’ve been able to lead everyone and we’re getting it done. I have a feeling it’ll be really nice once it’s complete.
“It’s my first big role as a leader. I’ve been the leader of our scout troop for a year and that was a big leadership role, and this is even bigger.”