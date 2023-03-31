The Silver Beaver Award is the council-level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients of this award are registered adult leaders who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service.
The Silver Beaver is an award given to those who implement the Scouting program and perform community service through hard work, self-sacrifice, dedication, and many years of service.
Recipients from the Lakeshore district were Stephen A. Borden, Rob Keen and George A. Kotkowicz. Others included: From the President Ford division, Paul J. Kelly; from the Scenic Trails district, Gregory Caskie, Sr.; from the Ottawa district, Brian Chrzanowski, Todd Williams and Theresa Osvath; from the Sunrise district, Dennis Curtis, Thomas Seubert and Kurt D. Newman; from the Pontiac-Manito district, Thomas L.Houlihan III; from the Eagle Spirit district, Jason T. Kelley, Kim Korff and Lee K. Moyer; from the Blue Star district, Carla Lester; from the Mahican district, Michelle Matowski; from the Northstar district, Kenneth Miller; from the Nottawa Trails district, Samuel S. Porter; and from the Chippewa district, Richard M. Witten.