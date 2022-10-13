At the October meeting of the 2nd Congressional District Democratic Party meeting at its office in Whitehall, Mr. Chris Prowant of Hesperia was given the District’s True Blue Award. It is the highest honor that the district conveys to one of its members in recognition of service.
Prowant, a lifelong resident of Oceana County, has a decades-long record for being a dedicated resource and servant across Oceana County and in neighboring counties. In addition to his countless hours and contributions for local nonprofit organizations that serve vulnerable citizens, Prowant has spent each election cycle handing out literature and speaking for candidates for public office across several counties. A carpenter by trade, Prowant has been a tireless champion in promoting democratic values and priorities to help the vulnerable and needy members of society.
Dallas Dean, 2CD Treasurer and chairman of the Newaygo County Democratic Party, told the audience as he presented the award, “For more than 50 years, Chris Prowant has served the people in our area by serving his country in the U.S. Air Force; through his union as a carpenter; through his philanthropic nonprofit contributions; and, as an active member of the Democratic Party. Chris supports our candidates vigorously by representing them in meetings, sharing literature door-to-door with voters, doing mailings, and distributing yard signs. He is currently serving as the vice chairman of the Oceana Democratic Party. He’s an exceptional, dedicated advocate for our Democratic Party values, and most deserving of this auspicious honor.”