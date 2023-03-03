MONTAGUE — Wednesday's “Farmers’ Forum” featured a guest moderator and three local farmers who plan to lease land for solar arrays in White River Township.
The audience of about 75 attendees was first introduced to the sponsoring organizations, WLACAC (White Lake Area Climate Action Council) and ROAD (Reviving Our American Democracy). A letter was read from the farm family leasing their land for the solar array on Sikkenga Rd., explaining their farming challenges over the years: “Our whole life has been a gamble,” one snippet of the letter read.
Lapeer County resident Brenden Miller then presented a series of questions to each of three farmers. Miller comes from the Michigan chapter of the Land and Liberty Coalition —a conservative organization which supports clean renewable energy and farmers’ property rights.
The farmers’ reasons for wanting to lease their land for solar collectors included getting older and needing more predictable income. The youngest among them, Branden Vanderleest, felt that he could avoid a multimillion-dollar loan as he takes over land to farm himself. Another farmer, Bobby Wackernagel, knew he could not handle the whole farm with no family members involved with him full-time, but did not want the land to be owned by outside investors, though he has had numerous offers. John Ramthun was encouraged by knowing the solar panels would actually be good for the land, rebuilding the topsoil as it rests from the effects of farming, while also putting the land to good use creating electricity from the sun.
All three farmers agreed the stable income would be a helpful cushion, especially with fluctuating prices of fertilizer and other up-front costs, not to mention the unpredictability of the weather. The price of corn has barely risen in decades, yet some farm machinery can now cost the same as one or two houses. Meanwhile, competition from large, corporate-owned farms has put extreme pressure on smaller family farms. Farming may look easy, but involves much “struggle and stress.”
At the same time, all of the speakers expressed their passion for farming, their love of the outdoors and the feeling that “every day is a new day.” Given the smells ranging from diesel to alfalfa to cow manure, “if you’re a farmer, you love all of it.”
A surprising revelation to the audience was that only part of their land would be leased for solar. Vanderleest and Wackernagel still plan to farm a good portion of their land, while using less productive sections for the solar array.
Wackernagel described how, in the early 1980s, his family put in asparagus on part of their land, which as a more valuable crop helped his family to survive the high interest rates of that time. The crop continued for about 24 years, a time span similar to that of leasing to the solar arrays. He described the solar timeline like that of an asparagus crop, “helping us weather financial uncertainties.”
In answering audience questions, the farmers emphasized how the solar farm would be like a “recess”, resting the land from the compaction by heavy machinery. They even acknowledged that “…some of the practices of the past may not have been the best for it.” After years with solar panels, the microbiology of the topsoil would really improve.
Miller stepped out of his moderator role a few times to address audience questions. When asked about property values and the “University of Rhode Island study,” he clarified why some property lost value. The decrease in property values near solar arrays happened only for communities intensely suburban. When the community was either high-density urban or low-density rural, there was no loss in property values.
Audience questions included the pollinator plantings the company would foster around the solar panels, noise levels when installing the panels (only short-term), concerns about light pollution (none), increasing efficiency of solar panels over time (replacement after 25 years would probably require less land), and the comparative cost of electricity from various fuels. Miller summed up the situation: compared to nuclear, coal, or even wind power, electricity from the sun is the cheapest of all.