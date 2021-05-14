Last year, due to COVID-19, local school districts had to get creative with how they handled graduation.
With summer break nearly upon us that also means our senior high school students will be graduating soon. Montague and Whitehall High Schools are each scheduled to hold their graduation in May.
Reeths-Puffer High School has scheduled their graduation in June.
Last year, Montague High School did a drive-by graduation in the school’s parking lot. Students and families would wait in their car prior during the opening speeches of the ceremony, cars would then proceed in a line and students would exit their vehicle to receive their diplomas.
This year, Montague High School, will be returning graduation to the football field. And instead of one date, they have three approved dates should there be inclement weather.
Dates include:
• May 21 at 7p.m.
• May 22 at 7 p.m.
• May 23 at 3 p.m.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Montague High School will only be allowing 1,000 spectators at this year’s graduation. Spectators will be asked to wear masks, and will be seated in family pods six-feet away from the nearest group.
Designated seating areas will include home bleachers, visitor bleachers, track lanes four through eight and the south end zone.
Students at this year’s graduation will be paired with a walking partner, but will be distanced six-feet apart from the next group.
After the ceremony the students will go out to their cars and participate in a community parade through The City of Montague.
Whitehall High School will also only be allowing 1,000 guests to attend this year’s graduation ceremony. The event is scheduled to take place at the school’s football field on May 27 at 6:30 p.m.
A rain date has been scheduled for May 28.
Reeths-Puffer High School will be allowing for 6,000 spectators to attend this year’s graduation. The event will be held at the Rocket Stadium football field on June 1 at 8 p.m. Students and families will be required to wear masks and socially distances.