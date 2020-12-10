MONTAGUE – In the spirit of Christmas two Montague High School seniors – Ashlyn Nichols and Bailey Bellinger – recently donated several handmade items to a local homeless shelter.
The two girls knitted headbands, scarves and donated blankets from home to the women and children at the Muskegon Rescue mission. Last year, as junior FFA students, Nichols and Bellinger created a knitting club at the high school.
Back in October the two girls organized an arts and crafts fair called the Montague Market – where they sold their wares. They – so far– have managed to earn over $2,000 from the sale of their hand-crafted items, with most of the money going back into the supplies used to make the donated items to Muskegon Rescue Mission.
“We raised all that money so we could put it back into buying yarn so we could make more products,” said Nichols. “And basically, the beginning of the knitting club we wanted to be able to give back to the community. So that we could donate to the NICU and the homeless shelters in our area.”
Nichols and Bellinger donated over 100 headbands and 30 scarves that they made themselves. They also donated 10 blankets that they had at their homes.
According to Nichols and Bellinger the women and children at the Muskegon Rescue Mission are the most underserved people there. Which is why the two girls decided to make items specifically for them.
But with all their hard work making the items the two girls weren’t actually allowed to visit with the people that would be receiving them due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“So, when we got there, they wouldn’t let us into the actual center. We had to go to the little main office, and we handed all the stuff here (office) and put them into bags,” said Nichols.
Nichols said she didn’t have any previous experience doing something like this.
“I’ve never really done anything like this before. I just really wanted to give back to the community because I had so much support from family and friends for this idea (knitting club), said Nichols.
“So, I just thought, ‘You know what? Why not use this as a great way to help others.’”
She said everyone she talked to was supportive of the idea.
Bellinger on the other hand said she is involved in the White Lake Giving Tree.
“I was involved with the giving tree […], my freshman and sophomore year I would donate a lot of canned goods, and then I would go and help organize the cans and wrap presents for them. And then my sophomore year I would go and deliver presents for them,” said Bellinger.
But Nichols and Bellinger weren’t the only people knitting headbands and scarves to be donated. Bellinger said that they received help from about 10 to 15 people from the local White Lake Community.
“We have a couple of the students that were helping out with us and members from the community,” said Bellinger.
With the girls set to graduate at the end of this school year they said they will be passing the knitting club off to someone else at the school to run. But they both said they will continue to knit.
“It’s (knitting) very relaxing to me, and it’s just something like easy and simple that I can do on [sic], like watching T.V. or just hanging out. So, I definitely think I will continue when I go off to college,” said Bellinger.
She went on to add, “Michigan is obviously cool. So, if I wanted to go somewhere in Michigan I’ll be able to make myself gloves, hats, and all that kind of stuff.”