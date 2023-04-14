Last May in 2022, local businessman and realtor Dan Zuniga bought what is now Danny’z Rothbury Tavern. The Tavern holds nostalgia for Zuniga, which he reflected on when he bought the bar, including his first job bartending.
“My parents started in a little house right behind this bar with very humble beginnings,” said Zuniga. “I was not a businessman. I dropped out of high school, didn’t go to college. I fell into this business with no experience of any kind. Bartending was the first time I did anything retail.”
When Zuniga discovered the bar was for sale from the family who had owned it for approximately 50 years, he jumped at the opportunity to buy it and give back to the community he has always called home. He hopes the bar will become a legacy for his children and grandchildren, like the owners before him.
“It was always my hometown bar,” Zuniga said. “When it became available, it was just the right time. It was a transitional point in my life and I needed to invest in something here. I’m a local. I’ve been here my whole life. They’ve really embraced me having this, the whole community. It’s fun that everybody comes here to visit or be supportive.”
While Zuniga was working as a bartender, he was recruited as a realtor. Eventually he opened his own real estate brokerage, which he held an open house for that many Rothbury community members attended.
“That was when my eyes opened,” Zuniga said. “The whole town; everybody that owns a business, everybody I went to church with when I was a kid, all the older people I shoveled driveways or mowed grass for. They all came. I was just blown away. I really didn’t think anybody was paying that much attention to me. I didn’t think that many eyes were watching me and I didn’t know how many hearts cared.”
Zuniga takes pride in his hometown, and rallies around the community that has supported and “lifted him up” for years.
“The word community to me means family, business, neighbors, support, friendship,” said Zuniga. “It’s unbelievable to grow up in a small community your whole life. You go to all the weddings, all the funerals. When something happens here, it happens to all of us. A small-town life is a gift that I think a lot of big-town people don’t see. You can’t walk down the sidewalk around here without somebody saying hello or smiling at you.”
Like many young people, Zuniga had a desire to leave Rothbury when he was a teenager and young adult. He eventually realized that he couldn’t leave Rothbury, and the community members who have become friends and family to him.
“So much of my life has happened here,” Zuniga said. “When I was young, I thought I was trying to get out. The community that I was trying so hard to get away from was the best thing for me. My parents came here in the 1950s, so we didn’t have grandparents or anybody close around. As it turns out, I didn’t realize it until I got older, Rothbury has my heart.”