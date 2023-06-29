Montague-Whitehall Masonic Lodge #198 proudly announces the successful conferral of the Entered Apprentice (EA) degree upon two new brothers Saturday, June 24.
The lodge, known for its commitment to the principles of Freemasonry, welcomed the initiation of these dedicated individuals into the fraternity. The ceremony, held at the lodge's esteemed premises, was attended by distinguished members and guests.
The conferral of the EA degree signifies the beginning of a profound journey for these new brothers, as they embark on a path of personal growth, self-improvement, and brotherhood within the Masonic community.
Montague-Whitehall Masonic Lodge #198 extends its warmest congratulations to the newly initiated brothers and wishes them great success as they progress through the ranks of Freemasonry.
For more information about Montague-Whitehall Masonic Lodge #198 and its activities, please visit montaguemasons.com or contact Tyler Rutzen at info@montaguemasons.com.