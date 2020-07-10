ROTHBURY – The Double JJ Resort hosted their first ever Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend, and even with one isolated COVID-19 case, the resort still considers the event to be a huge success.
The resort had 300 camp sites marked off and available for the weekend, and limited a max of four people per campsite. The resort limited the available campsites to 300 to provide ample space between campsites.
During the Sherwood Forest Appreciation weekend, there were only 127 campsites occupied. The resort was pleased with the attendance and emphasized that campers had the luxury of picking which campsite they preferred, and were able to have even more space than originally anticipated.
The resort was very impressed with the campers that did attend.
“The people that came were so nice, and so respectful. There wasn’t a piece of paper to be found when they all left,” said Brandy Williams of Double JJ Resort.
The resort wanted to do everything in their power to host a safe event for campers, as well as the Double JJ staff. Williams was very pleased to see campers keeping a safe distance from one another, utilizing hand washing stations, wearing masks, and following CDC guidelines.
The Double JJ Resort had a representative from the Health Department walk the grounds Saturday morning of the event. Williams expressed that the Health Department Representative gave the resort the green light for the event, and were very impressed with the safety protocols in place for the weekend.
Unfortunately, even with all of the safety measures in place, there was one individual from Kalamazoo who attended the Sherwood Forest Appreciation weekend that has tested positive for COVID-19. Even though the weekend was a private event, District Health Department No. 10 has identified it as a public exposure site.
Health officials are encouraging anyone who visited the Double JJ Resort from June 25th through the 28th to monitor symptoms and self quarantine for two weeks. Some symptoms to watch for are fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell.
Health officials have also expressed that individuals should still take precautions even if they do not have symptoms. Some cases of COVID-19 present with no symptoms, and these asymptotic individuals can spread the virus without knowing.
The Double JJ Resort has not been informed of any additional COVID-19 cases associated with their Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend, and continues to put their guest’s and staff’s health and safety as top priority.
The resort was pleased with the weekend, and was glad guests were able to enjoy parts of the ranch that they normally wouldn’t be able to enjoy when attending the Electric Forest Music Festival.