West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) and the Michigan Chapter of the Sierra Club are sponsoring Muskegon County Community Read 2023: Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer, in partnership with Muskegon Area District Libraries (MADL), Hackley Public Library, the White Lake Community Library, Fruitport District Library, and the Book Nook & Java Shop in Montague.
In this groundbreaking book, Dr. Kimmerer brings her training as a botanist and her membership of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation together to show how we need to awaken to a wider ecological consciousness that acknowledges and celebrates our reciprocal relationship with nature. She is a scientist, professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She lives in Syracuse, New York, where she is a SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology, and the founder and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment.
The program will feature in-person book discussions during the month of March and April to celebrate Earth Day 2023 at several local locations, including: The North Muskegon branch of the MADL, March 21 at 6:30 p.m.; the Book Nook and Java Shop, Apr. 5 at 6 p.m.; the White Lake Community Library, Apr. 12 at 6 p.m.; the Hackley Public Library, Apr. 24 at 5:30 p.m.; the Holton branch of the MADL, Apr. 25 at 6 p.m.; and the Dalton Twp. branch of the MADL, Apr. 26 at 6 p.m.
The Book Nook & Java Shop offers a 20 percent discount on book purchases for its book club members. MADL will offer four “Book Club in a Bag” Kits, available for checkout for established MADL book clubs and discussions. Additionally, MADL has individual copies of the book available for checkout at all MADL branches.
For more information, contact Tanya Cabala, lakeshore outreach organizer for WMEAC at tcabala@wmeac.org or (231) 798-5196.