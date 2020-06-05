Local restaurant owners are gearing up to partially reopen when they are legally permitted to this coming Monday, June 8.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the state’s “Safer at Home” executive order last Monday evening and announced the entire state has progressed to Phase 4 — “improving” — of her MI Safe Start plan to reopen the state’s economy. As part of that move, the state’s restaurants are permitted to open at 50 percent capacity.
Some local restaurants are expanding their capacity by adding outdoor dining areas. Big Cat Daddy Walleye is adding an outdoor deck that it hopes is ready to go by Monday or soon after, and Oh Brothers is planning a large outdoor tent (20 feet by 30 feet) to permit more diners.
Servers will be required to wear masks, and diners are being encouraged to wear masks outside of the time when they are actively eating or drinking.
“Everybody’s very hopeful,” Chad Egan, one of the co-owners of Oh Brothers, said. “They’re very excited about it. There’s a little anticipation because no one knows how guests will react to things. We want people to be as comfortable as possible. We want to change as little as possible. Our servers are wearing masks, but they all have silly faces on them. We want to take awkwardness out as much as we can.”
Both restaurants say they will continue to offer take-out and to-go orders to accommodate guests who want to patronize the restaurants but don’t yet feel comfortable eating in a public space. It helps that to-go business exceeded the two owners’ expectations during the time they could not be fully open.
“I was really surprised and really happy with how it went,” Linc Mikkelsen, owner of Big Cat Daddy Walleye, said of take-out business. “We had great support from the communities. I thought it was good. I got to pay everybody. I don’t know that I made any money, but I made payroll every two weeks.
“Everybody was really generous tipping our bartenders. I know everyone was not working, so I thought that was great. they kept the restaurants down here, at least us, alive. Our servers and everybody was really surprised and happy at how generous people were.”
Egan said that Oh Brothers actually may have benefited in the long term in some ways from take-out, with many who might not have otherwise been able to come in and try their food being moved to order some food to go.
“For us being a new operation before this even happened, in a way it was a little fortuitous to us,” Egan said. “We touched on well over 100 people that were never able to try us before. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. I think when we open up, people who tried us before will be excited to try (the food) fresh out of the kitchen.”
Oh Brothers is one of the local restaurants that also offered delivery within a limited radius during that time, and Egan said it will continue to do so, at least on weekends, if not the entire week.
Masks, of course, are not the only thing that will be different for area restaurants. With limited capacity, Big Cat Daddy Walleye will have about 10 tables, and bar stools will be kept six feet apart. Mikkelsen said the restaurant will also have disposable menus so that repeatedly cleaning their regular ones will not be a factor.
Egan, meanwhile, said Oh Brothers is working on obtaining an outdoor liquor license so it can sell alcoholic beverages to its outdoor diners. He said they likely will not have one in time for Monday, but hopes to have one soon after.
Both owners believe many diners will be pleased to return to the in-person dining experience.
“The people we have come in right now...Everyone is just like, ‘We can’t wait to sit down and have a meal, have a drink, away from home,’” Mikkelsen said. “Everyone that’s been here is pretty excited about it. I think it’s going to be good. I know some people will want to stay away for a bit. I get it. But I think a lot of people are excited about getting out, too.”