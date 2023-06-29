Whitehall High school students Allie Van Antwerp, Molly Beda and Kaitlyn Christensen attended the District 6290 Annual Life Leadership Conference June 14-17 at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.
They were selected by the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club, which financially sponsored them.
The trio was transported to and from the conference among 28 students from Muskegon area high schools on a Montague Area Public Schools bus, which was arranged by the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District.
"The Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club has a long history of supporting programs for youth," said club president Beth Beaman. "The Life Leadership Conference is an amazing opportunity for young students to gain skills and knowledge that will help them as they transition into adulthood and help them to become community leaders in the future."
“The Life Leadership Conference helped strengthen my character and leadership skills, as well as it allowed me to branch out and meet new people,” reflected Van Antwerp. “At first, on the bus ride there I was scared to go, but then I was welcomed by amazing staff and peers, and I had a blast.
“My favorite speaker was Molly Kennedy, and she shared her “Flip Your 20” experience which is a saying of changing your perspective on a situation or paradigm. She taught us how to think on the bright side, be a strong leader when face with challenges, and taking care of oneself through uplifting self-talk. This experience at Ferris State will be one I won’t forget because of the people and amount of fun we had while still engaging in how to be a great leader in schools, communities, clubs, teams, or wherever we may go.”
Designed to help students expand their roles in service to their schools and communities, this conference attracts 150 student leaders from over 50 communities in Michigan and Canada. Conferees include Youth Exchange students from other countries and leaders from Rotary high school Interact Clubs.
The agenda included motivational and thought-provoking speakers, learning simulations, group projects, physical activities, and discussions focused on elements of leadership and understanding leadership styles. Guest speakers focused on the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and how students can make a positive difference wherever they lead. Discussion groups explore the intellectual, ethical and emotional aspects of leadership. International Students who attend lend global perspective on issues.
Upon return, students will report back to their sponsoring Rotary Club, and are mentored by sponsoring Rotary clubs through their school and community leadership efforts.
Rotary District 6290 conducts the prestigious Life Leadership Conference each year for outstanding student leaders. It is a powerful experience for all who attend. Beginning in 1949, it is the longest continually running Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) program in the Rotary world.
Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.