MONTAGUE – The Scouts BSA, Girl and Boy Troop 1048 of the White Lake Area will be hosting a can drive on two separate dates.
The first of the can drives will be on Saturday, June 27 and the second one will be on Saturday, July 11. Both drives will take place in the Winberg Contruction parking lot, 8868 Waters St.
The can drive will be drive-thru only, and will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
The money raised will go towards the troop operations. Operations include: insurance for all participants in the program, advancement badges, and other incidentals.
A portion may go toward the new scouting center.