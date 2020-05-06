MONTAGUE – Eighth grader Morgan Crawford of Nellie B. Chisholm Middle School, was announced as one of 10 statewide winners in Farm Bureau Insurance’s America and Me Essay Contest.
The theme of the annual contest is “My Personal Michigan Hero.”
“Farm Bureau is proud to support Michigan students and schools around the state through the America & Me Essay Contest,” said Farm Bureau Insurance CEO Don Simon. “Each year, we are impressed and moved as these student authors share personal stories of their local Michigan heroes.”
Open to any eighth-grade student in Michigan, the America & Me Essay Contest was developed in 1968 to encourage Michigan youth to explore their roles in America's future. The annual America & Me Essay Contest encourages Michigan eighth grade students to write about their Michigan heroes, someone who has made a big difference in the students’ personal lives by teaching them important lessons.
As sponsor of the contest, Farm Bureau Insurance has earned 11 national awards from the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge.
Crawford’s essay earned fourth place out of approximately 3,500 essays submitted by students from over 350 Michigan schools. Winners, their rankings, and schools are listed. Five schools were sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance agents, also listed.
First Place: Allison Idema, Mt. Pleasant Middle School, Mt. Pleasant
Agent Sponsor: Krista Brickner
Second Place: Kelle Smith, Edwardsburg Middle School, Edwardsburg
Agent Sponsor: Tony Gaideski
Third Place: Allison Krass, Holy Name Catholic School, Birmingham
Fourth Place: Morgan Crawford, Nellie B. Chisholm Middle School, Montague
Agent Sponsor: Rachel Levine
Fifth Place: Trinity Chen, Detroit Country Day Middle School, Beverly Hills
Sixth Place: Grace Jacobson Trinity Lutheran School, Reed City
Agent Sponsor: Dan Lee
Seventh Place: Olivia Will, Caro Middle School, Caro
Eighth Place: Hunter Merryman, AuTrain-Onota Public School, Deerton
Ninth Place: Melody Meyer, Mason Middle School, Mason
Tenth Place: Haley Linn, Lincoln Middle School, Ypsilanti
Agent Sponsor: Carlos Lozano
The contest winners will each receive a custom Farm Bureau Insurance corn toss game to promote family fun during these unfortunate times, a personalized plaque, a personalized medallion, a copy of their essay printed on metal, a cash award of $1,000, another $1,000 for the school they attend, and another $500 to the school if the school has been sponsored by a Farm Bureau Insurance agent.
Nellie B. Chisholm Middle School was sponsored by the Farm Bureau Insurance agent Rachel Levine.
Final ranking of the winners was determined by a panel of VIP judges comprised of Farm Bureau Insurance CEO, Don Simon; contest founder, Jack Stucko; and two teachers from the 10 statewide winners in last year’s contest.
To learn more about the 51stcontest year, visitLocal Student Earns Award in Statewide Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Essay Contest
Morgan Crawford of Nellie B. Chisholm Middle School in Montague one of statewide 10 winners
Eighth grader Morgan Crawford of Nellie B. Chisholm Middle School, was announced as one of 10 statewide winners in Farm Bureau Insurance’s America and Me Essay Contest. The theme of the annual contest is “My Personal Michigan Hero.”
“Farm Bureau is proud to support Michigan students and schools around the state through the America & Me Essay Contest,” said Farm Bureau Insurance CEO Don Simon. “Each year, we are impressed and moved as these student authors share personal stories of their local Michigan heroes.”
Open to any eighth-grade student in Michigan, the America & Me Essay Contest was developed in 1968 to encourage Michigan youth to explore their roles in America's future. The annual America & Me Essay Contest encourages Michigan eighth grade students to write about their Michigan heroes, someone who has made a big difference in the students’ personal lives by teaching them important lessons. As sponsor of the contest, Farm Bureau Insurance has earned 11 national awards from the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge.
Crawford’s essay earned 4th place out of approximately 3,500 essays submitted by students from over 350 Michigan schools. Winners, their rankings, and schools are listed. Five schools were sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance agents, also listed.
The contest winners will each receive a custom Farm Bureau Insurance corn toss game to promote family fun during these unfortunate times, a personalized plaque, a personalized medallion, a copy of their essay printed on metal, a cash award of $1,000, another $1,000 for the school they attend, and another $500 to the school if the school has been sponsored by a Farm Bureau Insurance agent. Nellie B. Chisholm Middle School was sponsored by the Farm Bureau Insurance agent Rachel Levine.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic and the state of emergency throughout Michigan, the America and Me Awards Day events scheduled for May 12 have been cancelled this year. The Top 10 statewide winners will be honored and recognized “remotely.” As “Michigan’s Insurance Company,” we proudly salute these outstanding Michigan students.
Final ranking of the winners was determined by a panel of VIP judges comprised of Farm Bureau Insurance CEO, Don Simon; contest founder, Jack Stucko; and two teachers from the 10 statewide winners in last year’s contest.
To learn more about the 51stcontest year, visit FarmBureauInsurance.com/AmericaAndMe or contact Lisa Fedewa at 517-679-5411 or at lfedewa@fbinsmi.com.
The next contest, the 52nd, begins September 2020.
FarmBureauInsurance.com/AmericaAndMe or contact Lisa Fedewa at 517-679-5411 or at lfedewa@fbinsmi.com.The next contest, the 52nd, begins September 2020.