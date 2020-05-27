ALBION– Albion College recognizes recent graduates, recipients of academic awards, and dean's list and Albion College Fellow honorees.
Whitehall resident Morgan Derose was named to Albion College's spring 2020 Dean's List. Derose is a sophomore at Albion College with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service. Derose is the child of Matthew DeRose of Whitehall and Julie Shafer of Whitehall and is a graduate of Whitehall Senior High School.
N Muskegon resident Mya Duncan was named to Albion College's spring 2020 Dean's List. Duncan is majoring in marketing management. Duncan is the child of Lisa and Brian Walker of Muskegon and is a graduate of North Muskegon High School.
Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective. The College is a leader in preparing students to anticipate, solve, and prevent problems in order to improve the human and global condition. Albion immerses students in the creation and processing of knowledge, and graduates skilled architects of societal change, active citizens, and future leaders. The College is dedicated to the highest quality in undergraduate education and is committed to diversity as a core institutional value.
Albion, Michigan, is a culturally diverse community in the south-central part of the state. The College recognizes the value of community, both on- and off-campus, and has invested resources in supporting the revitalization of the greater Albion community. This work offers an increasingly vibrant city around the campus that provides students with a fuller experience as they prepare to become engaged citizens in their own communities.