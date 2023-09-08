Kendrah Robinson knows it can be lonely pursuing a male-dominated occupation like being a lawyer. When she began her journey at Western Michigan University, where she also ran track, she said she received a lot of help from a political science professor at the school who helped steer her in the right direction. Inspired by that, she knew that if successful, she wanted to help make that road a little more navigable for others down the line.
She has done so with her Aspiring Ladies of Law program, which is open to all high school girls in Muskegon County who have interest in a legal career.
“This is my baby,” Robinson said.
A big reason Robinson enjoys reaching out to the potential next generation of lawyers is that there are limited avenues for them to get an idea of what the legal field is like before they get to college.
“You don’t have a lot of those classes in high school, and you definitely don’t have them in undergrad,” Robinson said. “It’s too late to prepare for law school in your junior and senior year of college. My hope is to keep getting the word out to the schools that I’m here and the program is here.”
The program began a few years back at Muskegon High School, but Robinson now invites all 11 county districts, as well as students from the Muskegon Community Education Center, to participate. She said seven of the 11 county districts supplied participants last year, including all three in the White Lake area, and a total of 40 students were involved.
The program consisted of monthly meetings between Robinson and students from each participating school, culminating with a May visit to the Muskegon County courthouse to witness an actual court proceeding. Robinson also brought the textbooks she used in law school and was able to present questions from the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) to the students to give them an idea of what to expect.
It’s grown difficult for Robinson to maintain that busy schedule as an assistant public defender in the county and as a wife and mother of three, so the program is being tweaked this year. There will be three one-day seminars of sorts at Muskegon Community College, taking place on the fourth Fridays of the month; Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. The last of those dates will include a Q&A session with attorneys and judges from the area. On those dates, Robinson will, as she said with a laugh, “do everything I had been doing over eight months” into their six hours.
“The idea is, I’ll still meet at the schools to coordinate the sign-ups,” Robinson said.
Whitehall students who participated in the program last year and enjoyed it are looking forward to the new format, noting the length of the meetings will enable them to dive a little deeper than half-hour visits at the school could allow.
“We can engage and learn from (students at) other schools, not just ours,” student Allie Van Antwerp said. “We can network and communicate and reach out to others.”
The Whitehall students praised Robinson for being open and relatable with them during their meetings last year, sharing personal anecdotes to give them an idea of what to expect if they choose to pursue a legal career; they recounted a story they were told about Robinson’s being pregnant with one of her children as she raced to take the LSAT.
“I think it was very cool to see a woman figure like that in a male-dominant career,” Whitehall student Isabelle Musk said. “It was just cool to listen to her, because she came in and she was just so bubbly and jumped right in. It just made it fun...Just to see her drive and her passion for what she does (was cool).”
She wasn’t just likable, though, also challenging the students. Whitehall student Lucy Zamojcin said almost immediately in the group’s first meeting last year, Robinson divided them into groups and had them debate a position on the topic of whether schools should be allowed to search students’ lockers.
It’s that ability to both be personable and push her charges that has grown the program, said Montague counselor Rob Patton, who sat in on Robinson’s meetings with Wildcat students last year. He said about 10 to 12 Montague students participated in the program.
“One of the more interesting comments I heard, maybe after the second or third visit, came from a senior who was attending,” Patton said. “She said, ‘I’ve got to be honest, I don’t think I’m interested in law, but this is a cool strong women group to be in.’
“I thought Kendrah did a great job being accessible to kids and being real with them...She had a nice easy style about her where kids feel comfortable. Sometimes it’s difficult to bring in an adult guest speaker and have the kids connect to them, (but) I thought Kendrah was the right person to talk to groups of students.”
Whitehall assistant principal Bobbi Oldenburg, who played Patton’s role for the Viking students, concurred.
“Any time we can bring in women that are professionals and speak honestly with girls, to show them what they have to face, but also to show them what they can do, any time we can do that for our girls is a positive thing for our future for all women,” Oldenburg said.
Robinson said if the program continues to grow and she is able to bring in more people to help with it, she’d love to include boys aspiring to a legal career as well. For now, she feels she can bring a greater perspective as a woman in the field by speaking to girls.
She’s certainly had a significant impact on the White Lake area students that have been part of the program so far.
“Every day I knew I was going to see her, I left just feeling more confident,” Musk said. “It’s definitely a very empowering platform that she’s created, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”