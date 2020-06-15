As summer closes in, and restrictions in Michigan are lifting, the local tourism industry remains optimistic amid the coronavirus pandemic.
So many businesses depend on the summer months for a significant portion, if not all of their revenue. As restrictions are lifting, most businesses are experiencing a slight increase in crowds, but there is still much anticipation for more summer traffic.
Restaurants have begun to welcome patrons in a safe way. It has been encouraging for restaurants to start to see a small amount of dine-in customers seated at their tables. Although these businesses are excited to get back to full service, there is still a small hesitancy to make sure its done in the safest way possible.
“We still want to remind people to practice safe distancing, and to wear masks when applicable. Some states that have opened early are now seeing big spikes in cases, so that is definitely a concern here in Michigan and in Muskegon county. So we want everyone to be safe and careful when they go out and are patronizing our local businesses,” says Bob Lukens; Community Development Director for Muskegon County.
Local restaurants and breweries have been slowly transitioning into hosting dine-in patrons, while outdoor featured businesses have seen a steady stream of business. With recommendations for people to spread out and get outdoors during this pandemic, West Michigan provides one of the best places to do that.
Amy VanLoon; Executive Director for the White Lake Chamber of Commerce, emphasizes that the White Lake area has fully embraced the idea that people are drawn to the outdoor recreation now more than ever.
“We have fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, golfing, biking and hiking. Our bike trail is such a big feather in our cap. So many folks are ready to enjoy the outdoors,” says VanLoon.
Campgrounds and marinas in both the White Lake area, as well as the Muskegon area are beginning to fill up.
“Typically we are sold out at campgrounds around the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and every other weekend in July and August,” says Lukens.
Lukens hopes this year will be no different. Most schools are done with their online classes for the year of 2020. As a result, campgrounds and marinas are seeing families taking advantage of school being out of session and enjoying their leisure travel early this year.
Even with people traveling to the White Lake and Muskegon area earlier than normal, the rest of the season remains somewhat up in the air. Some major attractions are finally opening in the next week or two, and locals hope these openings will encourage people to continue to come into the area. Some of these attractions soon to be available are; The Muskegon Heritage Museum, The Lakeshore Museum Center, The Muskegon Museum of Art, and the White River Light Station.
There is so much beauty to be seen on the lakeshore of one of the most beautiful Great Lakes, and the White Lake and Muskegon area provide the best place to do it. The local tourism industry is taking the safety of locals and travelers extremely seriously.
The benefit of traveling to the White Lake and Muskegon area is the feeling of being in a smaller city and the ability to social distance.
“To our advantage here in the Montague in Whitehall region, we are a smaller community and that concept attracts many travelers,” Says VanLoon.
With the ability to social distance in a beautiful place, with some awesome attractions, the local tourism industry remains hopeful that more visitors will come with time.