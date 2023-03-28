WHITEHALL — Three members of the United Way of the Lakeshore board of directors, and a group of excited friends and donors, gathered at Fetch Brewery Monday night to participate in the nonprofit's annual Beards for Books campaign.
Rich Houtteman of Consumers Energy, Norton Shores mayor Gary Nelund and retired Consumers employee Roger Morgenstern each had their month's worth of facial growth shaved off by Deadmen's Bret Balcom, raising money for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which provides free monthly books for kids ages five and under.
The trio are not the only Beards for Books participants on the board, but because they had conflicts that kept them from going to the full Shave-Off event Friday, Houtteman concocted the idea to have a separate outing to generate more donations. When he pitched it to friends and Fetch owners Dan and Jen Hain, they were happy to host; Dan said with a smile, "anything to do with Dolly Parton is a yes."
"We've collectively raised about $17,000, and everything is being matched by the Mike and Kay Olthoff family," Houtteman said, referring to the Nichols Paper owners and local philanthropists. "So all told, we'll raise about $35,000 for the Imagination Library."
The Beards for Books celebration takes place in March because March is National Literacy Month. Each board member grew out a full beard for the entire month leading up to what was dubbed Spin, Give & Shave.
To jazz up the event further, Houtteman spun vinyl records at Fetch during the dinner hours, something he said he does as a hobby. He plays his vinyl collection at the White Lake Yacht Club a few nights a year "just for something to do". Fittingly, Houtteman chose Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London" as the song to play while Balcom was relieving him of his beard and continued spinning classic songs while Nelund and Morgenstern were shaved.
A small donation tub was placed in front of Houtteman's vinyl records setup, with several throwing in some currency over the course of the evening. More donations came from Fetch itself via sales of its most popular beer, Jinkies. The libation received a single-night renaming to "Grizzly Rich", and each one sold generated $1 more for the Imagination Library.
In addition to the Imagination Library, Houtteman said the United Way also plays a part in funding 2-1-1, a free service that connects Michigan residents in need with health and human services agencies and resources in their communities.
"It may seem like a Muskegon thing, but (it) provides assistance for people in need throughout the county," Houtteman said.