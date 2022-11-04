MUSKEGON — Veterans of Muskegon County gathered Thursday morning for a panel discussion that provided valuable information for veterans, their widowed spouses and families. From 10:30 a.m. to noon inside the USS Silversides Museum with coffee and doughnuts provided to all visitors, a panel of various Muskegon County representatives spoke on the nationwide issues of veteran benefits through the Veterans Affairs (VA), and how those benefits affect the veterans within the county. Panel members included Mike Baauw with Muskegon County Veterans Affairs, Eric Miller as a Veteran Services Navigator, Wes and Lillian Spyke as Chaplains of the Veterans Treatment Court, Henrietta Hadley with WINC (Women Injured in Combat): For All Women Veterans and Kelly St. Martin, a Master of Social Work with Harbor Hospice Palliative Care.
Discussions of the panel covered topics on the struggles from living through active duty to the abrupt change to civilian life, women’s challenges in the military and how Muskegon’s WINC can help, incarceration rates and substance abuse rates for Veterans and healthcare planning. Each panelist spoke on their specific qualified topics and allowed for Veterans to learn of the resources that are available for them through certain benefits.
Harbor Hospice, through their Vet-to-Vet Program, offers trained hospice employees who are Veterans to pair with patients who have also been identified as Veterans. As Harbor Hospice’s Volunteer Coordinator Amber Wallace led the panel discussion, each panel member spoke to visiting veterans about healthcare benefits for VA Disabilities, and how they can pay their knowledge forward to other veterans who are not currently receiving benefits.
Eleven years ago, in November 2011, Harbor Hospice joined We Honor Veterans (WHV) to further assure veterans that their sacrifices are honored, and that in the care of Harbor Hospice, workers will ensure that their resources and guidance will always be based on compassionate and respectful listening, inquiry and acknowledgement of their service as a former soldier. WHV was formed through a collaboration of the VA and National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Team members with Harbor Hospice are specifically trained to fit the needs of veterans while they are in hospice care. Veterans who volunteer with Harbor Hospice can support the veterans of their communities by providing two different services, consisting of Vet-to-Vet visits and pinning ceremonies. With Vet-to-Vet visits, veterans at hospice connecting with volunteers allows a relationship to be established, and the pinning ceremonies validates a patient’s service to the country and its people to be recognized thankfully.
For more information on Veterans Affairs in Muskegon, visit www.co.muskegon.mi.us/892/Veterans-Affairs.
For more information on Harbor Hospice’s Vet-to-Vet volunteer program, visit www.harborhospice.com/volunteers.html.