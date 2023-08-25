WHITEHALL — About 24 years ago, John Muchna, son Jon and daughter-in-law Megan were on a Lake Michigan joyride in his 14-foot jet boat. About 60 feet from shore, Megan spotted something resting in 15 feet of unusually clear water.
“It looks like a torpedo,” she said.
John knew right away what it was. They had found a target drone used at Camp Claybanks, an anti-aircraft artillery training center once located nearby. It had been underwater for several decades since the New Era camp operated for only five years, 1953-58.
They returned home, a short distance away, for some rope. John dove down and attached the rope around the prop. With help from his son, they cut the lines attached to the parachute and pulled the drone to shore with the boat. When John’s wife saw it, she said, “More junk.”
“She was ticked,” he said.
They went back out to retrieve the parachute, but it was gone.
Muchna began to work on the drone. The engine, an opposed, four-cylinder, two-cycle built by McCullough, still turned over, but the carburetor was missing. He installed new piston rings, then discovered the engine needed a seal.
“The fuel pump still worked, as it pumped water,” Muchna said.
He decided trying to get it running would be too much work.
Terry Lohman, an airplane pilot and owner of Twin Cities Parts and Service in Whitehall, made a deal with Muchna and became the new owner of this Radioplane Model OQ-19, built in Van Nuys, California.
“I just thought it would be nice to have it here (at the store),” he said.
Before it was ready to be displayed, there was work to be done.
The ends of the wooden prop were rotted away and the parachute cover was gone, as well as the tail section. There was a lot of sand in the fuel tank that had to be dumped out.
“The props were plentiful, since when Camp Claybanks disbanded, things not needed were sold to the public," Lohman said. "Props would end up with a clock or a barometer mounted in the center and be hung on a wall in the house.” He located a four-inch long one and mounted it to the engine. He added a new sheet metal chute cover and made the new tail of Styrofoam. The replacement wings came from two other planes. The outside of the steel fuel tank has a rough surface due to rust while the remainder of the drone’s aluminum skin has some dents in it. As a final touch, he painted it red.
The remains of the battery and electric controls were still on board.
“Three frequencies were used to control the drone in the sky," Lohman said. "Throttle at 400 Megahertz, with ailerons at 800 and elevators at 1200. This (drone) will stay here as long as I’m here. Many people have offered to take it off my hands.”
The OQ-19 drones had a wingspan of 11.5 feet and the length a bit longer at 12.25 feet. Loaded with fuel and ready to go, they weighed 323 pounds. The top speed was rated at 207 mph and they could stay aloft for one hour.
To launch a drone at Claybanks, it was shackled to a three-wheel launcher-car positioned on a 16-foot wide circular track with a 300-foot diameter. In the center of the track was an 11-foot high pylon where an attaching cable and electrical wires were connected to the car. Once started, the drone was released and began to circle the track. When it reached a speed of 80 mph, in about two laps, the launcher car was released and the drone was airborne. At speed, these 72-horsepower engines were noisy, as the exhaust came directly out of the engine unmuffled.
The tops of the wings were painted white, while the bottom was the color of the drone, usually red. This was for the benefit of the target operator back at the base in keeping the drone upright.
How did they land? A 1989 Beacon story stated, “Generally, a plane was flown until the gas supply was low. Then the operator would bring it back, have it circle the camp’s perimeter a couple of times, then put it into a dive. As it was plummeting to earth, the operator, with his control lever, would release a parachute which caused the plane to slowly fall to the ground so no damage would occur.”
The RCAT (Radio Controlled, Aerial Target) was not really a target at Camp Claybanks. The idea was for the gunners to shoot behind the drone and instruments would track how close the shots came. Still, some were shot down.
Due to running out of fuel, having a mechanical problem, or being accidentally shot, not all of them returned to base. Some landed in nearby fields. Lohman thinks there are many more of these at the bottom of Lake Michigan.
According to the book 50 Years of Target Drone Aircraft by Richard A. Botzum, the Radioplane company was purchased by Northrop Aircraft Inc. in 1952. Ten years later, the Radioplane Division of Northrop Corporation became the Northrop Corporation, Ventura Division. About 15,000 drones of constantly improving models were produced over the years starting in the late 1930s. From 1946 to mid-1983, nearly 50,000 RP19 target drones were manufactured.
One of these interesting pieces of history hangs from the ceiling at Twin Cities Parts and Service, thanks to Terry Lohman.