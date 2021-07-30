Due to the pandemic, many weren’t able to join the family for Gaye Block’s celebration of life in 2020, so they are taking this opportunity to celebrate her memory together with friends. Beverages and appetizers will be provided. It is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Montague Township Park pavilion.
Celebration of Life
John Cavanagh
