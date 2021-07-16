After over 40 years of payments, the Faith Lutheran Church in Whitehall has finally completed their mortgage. The church held a mortgage burning to celebrate.
The church, which was founded in 1954, started using its current building on Alice Street in 1959. Over the years, new buildings and improvements had been added to the total cost of the mortgage, according to Dale Meinert, the church’s head elder.
Originally, the church was just a fellowship hall, that would be used for the function of service and of socialization. In 1960, the church’s sanctuary was built. Next, the pastor’s quarters were built.
“It’s kind of one of those momentous things for a church to pay off their mortgage and be debt free,” said Meinert.
Just like any other business, according to Meinert, churches have a budget set to pay off mortgages. The reason it can take so long to complete is due to construction, like when Faith Lutheran Church needed a new roof, or when the need for new buildings arose.
“The congregation is very pleased, and it took many, many members to accomplish what we have over the years.” said Meinert. “We’re very grateful to all those past and present who have been able to contribute to the operations of our church.”