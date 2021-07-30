We have been duped. Even if you approve of Biden’s $4.00 gasoline or porous border allowing COVID (10% positive), criminals and drugs (a 20% increase in overdose deaths in the last year) free access to America using your tax dollars or rampant inflation- you should not give up your right to choose your representatives. We did in the last election.
It is well documented that hundreds of thousands of votes were dropped in in the middle of the night for Joe Biden with no traceability to an actual live and legal voter. For example: Maricopa county in Arizona.
In every election since 2000 vote totals were roughly 60% of registered voters. The national average? 60%. In 2020, votes totaled 92% of the number of registered voters and included 74,000 mail in ballots that were never requested by a real person.
The media, including Fox News, called Arizona for Biden knowing the number of actual votes greatly exceeded the historic and expected number of votes by 50%- statistically impossible. When the media- the “protector of the people” doesn’t question what should be common sense- it becomes obvious the media is complicit with the government in fixing our elections.
When is a “voter” removed from the register? I know of a local man who died 15 years ago and continues to receive absentee ballots. It is very easy for a computer expert to create a list of those who have died over the last four years and request a ballot for each. In four years that could be twenty million votes.
We need all new voter registrations before 2024 created with photo ID and proof of citizenship. Without a total reset, your vote does not and will not count ever again.
Dan Gray
1316 Water Pointe Court
Whitehall, MI 49461