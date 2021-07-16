Albion College recognizes recent graduates, recipients of academic awards and dean’s list and Albion College Fellow honorees.
Whitehall student Morgan Derose received the honor of Albion College Fellow.
Twin Lake student Tristan Ellis graduated with a degree in biochemistry.
North Muskegon student Ayla Pitts was named to the Albion College Dean’s List.
