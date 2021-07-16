Muskegon Community College will devote the next five months to finalizing its new five-year strategic plan which will guide the institution from January 2022 through June 2026, when the College celebrates its 100th anniversary.
The new strategic planning theme, “Aspiring to be the Best,” will drive the planning process, which formally launches Monday, July 19, when all six planning committees will convene. Over the ensuing weeks and months, MCC will engage students, community stakeholders, board and committee members and employees to help develop a strategic plan that builds upon MCC’s student success accomplishments and positions the institution as one of the best community colleges in the nation.
“Our aim is to increase enrollment among under-represented groups and meet the criteria for the top student success awards from the leading student success organizations,” said MCC President Dale K. Nesbary, citing examples of such prestigious honors as the Achieving the Dream Leah Meyer Austin Award, the Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction and the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
These student success awards are determined using data for equity, access, retention, completion, graduation rates and post-graduate success.
The 2022-2026 strategic planning effort will be guided by the 16-member MCC Integrated Planning Steering Committee and co-chairs for each of the following committees:
Student Experience
Student Success and Assessment
Inclusion and Culture
Technology and Facilities
Community Outreach and Engagement
Between July and October, the committees will convene to determine proposed goals for their respective areas. Then in November and December, cross-functional project teams will meet to identify measurable objectives and action plans for each goal. The current MCC strategic plan, “Successful Students, Successful Communities,” concludes at the end of December and the new one will commence Jan. 1, 2022.
Any community members wishing to offer their input are invited to complete the survey found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ReimagingMCC.
MCC is also seeking ideas from anyone in the community about what programs, courses and other educational opportunities are needed. Specifically, the college would like feedback from current/recent high school students, current/recent MCC students, business leaders, industry leaders and MCC alumni as well as community members. Survey responses are kept anonymous unless the respondents provide their names for follow-up information. The community needs assessments can be found at www.muskegoncc.edu/aspiring/#needs.
In all, there are 137 volunteers — including 52 community members and 13 students — representing 45 organizations involved in the MCC strategic planning effort.
The 2022-2026 Strategic Plan Steering Committee members are:
Dr. Dale Nesbary, President (Chair)
Tina Dee, Director of Strategic Initiatives (Assistant Chair)
Kristine Anderson, Executive Director of Human Resources
Eduardo Bedoya, Director of Institutional Research
Sally Birkam, Dean of Student Success and Campus Life
Dr. Ed Breitenbach, Dean of Assessment and Instruction
Dr. Kelley Conrad, Vice President for Academic Affairs
Patti D’Avignon, Director of Student Success (The Student Experience liaison Aug-Jan)
George Maniates, Faculty Association President
Marty McDermott, Dean of College Services and Athletic Director
Chris Nowak, Educational Support Staff Association representative
Duane Rainbolt, Custodial/Maintenance Unit Association representative
Dr. John Selmon, Provost and Executive Vice President
Kristin Tank, Dean of Marketing and Communications
Jeff Williams, Interim Vice President of Finance
Dr. Steven Wilson, Chief Information Officer (Ellucian)
The co-chairs of the other five planning committees are:
Student Experience Committee — Kristina Broughton, Digital Marketing Manager; Irene Church, Business Faculty; and Patti D’Avignon, Director of Student Success
Student Success and Assessment Committee — Dr. Edward Breitenbach, Dean of Instruction and Assessment; J.B. Meeuwenberg, College Success Center Chair; and Heidi Romero, Career and Transfer Services Manager
Inclusion and Culture Committee — Kristine Anderson, Executive Director of Human Resources; Ashley Battle, Manager of Admissions Partnerships; and Jamar Ragland, Early College Mentor
Technology and Facilities Committee — Sarah Pearson, Orientation Specialist; David Sturgeon, Director of Physical Plant; and Dr. Steven Wilson, Chief Information Officer
Community Outreach and Engagement Committee — Stephanie Briggs, Director of Admissions; Navidad Cortez, Counseling and Advising Department Office Manager; and Kristin Tank, Dean of Marketing and Communications
For more information, contact Tina Dee at (231) 777-0660 or at strategic.planning@muskegoncc.edu.