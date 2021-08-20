In the final of eight segments in its annual Summer Theatre Festival, The Playhouse stages “Summer Shorts.” Although short on length, the themes are as wide-ranging as the playwrights themselves. From laugh-out-loud humor to unexpected twists, this collection of plays will take audiences through stories of love, deception, hidden meanings and loose endings. Over four performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, this collective of local, professional actors offers fun and carefree entertainment in high quality and humor directed by Jason Bertoia and Debra Freeberg.
Short plays comprising the collection of scenes include: The Pain in the Poetry by Glenn Alterman, For Unto Us by Stephen Alterman, The Presentation by Lia Romeo, The Pequod Meets the Ocean Steward Ahab by Bridgette Dutta Portan, Unsinkable by Michael McKeever, An Affair of Note by John C Davenport, Perfect Harmony by Paul Reeths, The Bookstore by Jennifer O’Grady, Choices by James McLindon, and Hair Today by Rich Rubin.
The Playhouse has raised $27,200 this summer as part of its $50,000 Match Fundraiser from an anonymous donor, whose goal it was to match every dollar donated this summer to help offset the financial losses that were absorbed during 15 months of closure during the pandemic. The Match Fundraiser will continue through the Playhouse’s 105th anniversary Sept. 26, with hopes of reaching that $50,000 goal by then. All donations are tax deductible and can be made at the website, where tickets can also be purchased for “Summer Shorts.”
Ticket sales and donations can be made in person at The Playhouse Box Office by calling 231-894-0119 or by stopping by, Wednesday through Friday, 3- 5 p.m. and one hour prior to all showtimes. Follow The Playhouse on social media to learn more, to buy tickets, or read about the eight weeks of summer entertainment at the theatre by visiting theplayhouseatwhitelake.org