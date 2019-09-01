MUSKEGON– The community is invited to join with the Muskegon Rotary Club at a ‘Love Lives Here’ public celebration on Monday, September 9, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Muskegon’s downtown Hackley Park. Music, dance and food will be available at this public event.
The Muskegon Rotary Club Diversity & Inclusion Committee will host an inspirational and positive rally to share the love of our community. Local officials, members of the local clergy and community organizations will lead the rally with our common framework of love and understanding.
Local and national acts of hate and racism have spurred the Muskegon Rotary to bring forth a positive community event for all to come together in the spirit of unity and hope.
The Muskegon Rotary Club addresses community needs through its priority to provide service in community development projects, activities that benefit youth and that promote a healthier Muskegon County, and appreciation and celebration of inclusion and diversity.